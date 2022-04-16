Woman from Skegness bit officer trying to stop her harming herself

Boston Magistrates Court.

Rebecca Moore, 36, of Grosvenor Road, who admitted assaulting the officer, was said to have been trying to harm herself at her home on February 8 when police were called by a man who had been trying to stop her but had been assaulted himself by her.

Prosecutor Marie Stace said Moore was 'verbally abusive' to the officers and continued to threaten to

harm herself and eventually, the officers arrested her.

She said Moore was on the floor but as officers tried to get her up, she bit one of them on the finger, but did not break the skin.

Mitigating, Gordon Holt said that prior to this incident she had had no dealings at all with the police, but since then there had been three similar incidents and she had been given a conditional discharge by magistrates in Lincoln earlier this month and he asked that this be continued.

He said Moore had mental health issues and had been an in patient at hospital but was now at home

although she struggled to leave her home, hence for this hearing she was appearing via a video link.

He said that her deteriorating mental health had affected her behaviour which had been recognised with the conditional discharge she had already received.