Wooden crosses smashed by vandals in wrecking spree in village church

The wooden table cross smashed into pieces at St Helen's Church, West Keal. Photo: Lincs Police

Police say they are “sad and shocked” to report that village church has been ransacked and vandalised.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horncastle, Spilsby and Woodhall Spa neighbourhood policing team reported yesterday (Tuesday) that “unknown offenders” had got into St helen’s Church at West Keal, near Spilsby and wrecked several wooden items.

These included a wooden processional cross and a small wooden cross which would stand on an altar table. Both were snapped and smashed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have appealed for witnesses who may know anything or seen anyone in the area of the church in the last few days.

If you have any information on this, contact 101 or report anonymously through crime stoppers.