Wooden crosses smashed by vandals in wrecking spree in village church
Police say they are “sad and shocked” to report that village church has been ransacked and vandalised.
Horncastle, Spilsby and Woodhall Spa neighbourhood policing team reported yesterday (Tuesday) that “unknown offenders” had got into St helen’s Church at West Keal, near Spilsby and wrecked several wooden items.
These included a wooden processional cross and a small wooden cross which would stand on an altar table. Both were snapped and smashed.
They have appealed for witnesses who may know anything or seen anyone in the area of the church in the last few days.
If you have any information on this, contact 101 or report anonymously through crime stoppers.