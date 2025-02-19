Wooden crosses smashed by vandals in wrecking spree in village church

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 19th Feb 2025, 14:42 BST
The wooden table cross smashed into pieces at St Helen's Church, West Keal. Photo: Lincs PoliceThe wooden table cross smashed into pieces at St Helen's Church, West Keal. Photo: Lincs Police
The wooden table cross smashed into pieces at St Helen's Church, West Keal. Photo: Lincs Police
Police say they are “sad and shocked” to report that village church has been ransacked and vandalised.

Horncastle, Spilsby and Woodhall Spa neighbourhood policing team reported yesterday (Tuesday) that “unknown offenders” had got into St helen’s Church at West Keal, near Spilsby and wrecked several wooden items.

These included a wooden processional cross and a small wooden cross which would stand on an altar table. Both were snapped and smashed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have appealed for witnesses who may know anything or seen anyone in the area of the church in the last few days.

If you have any information on this, contact 101 or report anonymously through crime stoppers.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice