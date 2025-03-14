Skegness Pier evacuated due to small fire but back open for steak and bowl night
The building was evacuated for a short time this afternoon but is now back open ready for their new promotion.
A statement explained exactly what was going on when Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called: “We said Steak and Bowl Job Nights would be hot!
“This afternoon, there was a small fire in the kitchen at Skegness Pier.
"The fire was extinguished, and the building was safely evacuated.
“We’re pleased to confirm that everything is safe, and we will be reopening shortly .
“We look forward to seeing you all at our Steak and Bowl Job Night tonight!
“A big thank you to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue for their prompt response and support.”
The Steak and Bowl Job Night