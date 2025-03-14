Skegness Pier evacuated due to small fire but back open for steak and bowl night

By Chrissie Redford
Published 14th Mar 2025, 17:54 BST
Skegness Pier was evacuated due to a small fire in the kitchen.placeholder image
Skegness Pier said they had promised steak and bowl nights would be hot – but they didn’t bank on that meaning there would be a fire in the kitchen.

The building was evacuated for a short time this afternoon but is now back open ready for their new promotion.

A statement explained exactly what was going on when Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called: “We said Steak and Bowl Job Nights would be hot!

“This afternoon, there was a small fire in the kitchen at Skegness Pier.

A Steak and Bowl Job promotion is taking place at Skegness Pier this weekend.placeholder image
"The fire was extinguished, and the building was safely evacuated.

“We’re pleased to confirm that everything is safe, and we will be reopening shortly .

“We look forward to seeing you all at our Steak and Bowl Job Night tonight!

“A big thank you to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue for their prompt response and support.”

The Steak and Bowl Job Night

