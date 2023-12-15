Fly-tippers in Boston to be fined £600 more after councillors vote for huge increase

They have also raised fines for other offences – including littering, graffiti and fly-posting.

A fly-tip left in Sydney Street, in Boston. Photo: Lyn Johnson

Boston brough councillors have unanimously backed a £600 rise in the fixed penalty charge for people fly-tipping to £1,000 – more than double the previous charge of £400.

The decision, made at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday night, will come into effect from January 1, next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with the fly-tipping increase measures, offences for household waste duty of care will see fines increased to £600, whilst littering offences will be increased to £250 and graffiti and fly-posting offences will be increased to £300. All these offences previously incurred a £100 fine, but all offer early payment reductions if they are paid within 10 days.

Rubbish dumped in one of the local waterways. Image: Wyberton Wombles

Portfolio Holder for Environmental Services at Boston Borough Council, Callum Butler said: “I am very pleased that the fine levels have been increased to better reflect the effect that this heinous crime has on residents daily lives. Not only does this cost the council to clear up, but has a devastating effect on residents’ health and wellbeing. We are determined to do everything we can to reduce the amount of fly-tipping incidents on the streets of our borough.

“A huge thanks must go to the council Flyswat team who go out day after day to make out streets respectable.

“This decision also supports the aims laid out in the Council’s Corporate Strategy 2020-2024, a place where people want to live, work and visit, and proactively educate and enforce against environmental crime.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A council spokesperson said: “Any fixed penalty notices not paid within the timeframe given by the issuer will be passed on for court action. This could also lead to a criminal conviction on their records.

"The new Environmental Offences (Fixed Penalties) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2023 which came into force on 31st July 2023, have increased the upper fixed penalty limit for the specified offences. The regulations were introduced as part of the Governments Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan launched earlier this year, supporting councils in tackling environmental crime offences.”