Early talks for a new town in Lincolnshire are underway, Mayor Andrea Jenkyns has confirmed.

She promised to explore the possibility in her campaign manifesto, saying it would deliver growth and new opportunities.

The Greater Lincolnshire Mayor said “early scoping conversations” have now taken place, although the possible size and location of the town haven’t been confirmed yet.

Speaking at the Lincolnshire Exhibition, she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “This Exhibition is about showcasing Lincolnshire, which I want to do every year to ensure we get the investment we need.

“I do want to build a new town, and have been having conversations today about it.

“I want to make sure it’s aesthetically pleasing and the infrastructure is there – I would like to see great leisure complexes like other counties.”

She said it was “too early” to say how many new houses might be built or whether any developers were attached to the project.

The government has set ambitious housebuilding targets for councils, with hopes of building 1.6 million before the next General Election.

The planning and design process for new towns would likely take several years or even decades.

The Lincolnshire Exhibition, which was designed to showcase the best of the county, included delegations from countries including India, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Mauritius.

Ms Jenkyns met with ambassadors to “shine a spotlight of positivity on our great county.”

“As we’ve seen in the money rounds, we haven’t been getting much money from the central government so we need to think outside the box and attract international development and investment,” she said.

Speakers at the Exhibition included Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Reform Head of Policy Zia Yusuf.

Lincolnshire County Council Reform leader Sean Matthews urged any business interested in investing in the area to “come and talk to us.”

“We really want to boost the economy of Lincolnshire and to do that, you need jobs,” he said.

“People with well-paid jobs go out and enjoy the evenings, helping the economy throughout Lincolnshire.”