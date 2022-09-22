Roadworks to bring more diversions in Skegness

More roaf improvements are expected in October.

The start date for the project on the B1528 Lincoln Road is Monday, October 31, with the scheme expected to last for up to five weeks.

During this period, daytime road closures will on the B1528 Lincoln Road (between A52 Berry Way and The Meadows) from 8am to 6pm, weekdays only.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The diversion route for the daytime closures will be via B1528 Lincoln Road / A158 Burgh Road / A52 Roman Bank / A52 Wainfleet Road, and vice versa.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: "A large section of the B1528 Lincoln Road in Skegness is starting to deteriorate, so we’re taking the opportunity to rebuild this key road to improve safety and overall usability.

“We’ll be doing our best to minimise disruption throughout the project to keep the people of Skegness moving while we improve this vital road."