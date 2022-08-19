UPDATED: Environment Agency officers take action as thousands of dead fish found in Sleaford area river

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of dying and dead fish have been spotted on the South Forty Foot Drain at Helpringham Fen.

A witness contacted the Sleaford Standard after alerting Environment Agency officers yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.

They estimated around 10,000 fish, mainly small ones, were dead or dying at Engine Drove, near a pumping station off the South Forty Foot Drain at Helpringham Fen.

Someone else is said to have contacted the Black Sluice Drainage board who said it may be down to low oxygen levels in the water due to the recent hot, dry weather.

Dead and dying fish at Helpringham Fen.

Our photographer David Dawson visited the scene and said: “There are literally thousands either dead or struggling.

"They’re all gathered in a side river near a pumping station.

"They’re really small. There was a massive dead one sitting on the bottom.”

It was unknown what breeds of fish were being affected.

Thousands of dying fish, floating on the surface of the South Forty Foot Drain.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We are aware of the deaths of a number of fish in the South Forty-Foot drain at Swineshead Bridge.

“Our officers have been supporting local wildlife by increasing dissolved oxygen levels in the river. These levels can drop during hot spells and as a result of intense summer rainstorms.

“Our teams are on duty 24 hours a day to respond and have been carrying out fish rescues and deploying equipment, such as aerators, where needed.

“If people see signs of fish in distress, we encourage them to report to our 24/7 incident hotline on 0800 807060.”

