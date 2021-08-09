40s event in Alford to mark 76th anniverary of VJ Day

Preparations are underway for the Alford 40s Weekend.

A 40s event is taking place in the town this weekend which was originally planned for the 75th anniversary last year.

Organised by WW2 re-enactors June and Den Husband, this will be the first event they have organised in Alford since moving to the town six years ago.

" Our son Bob had the idea for Alford to put on a 40s event and we decided, 'yes we can do that'," said June.

"It was originally for 2020, for the 75th anniversary of VJ day on the 15th August, but had to be postponed because of Covid."

The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday. A dance on Saturday night in the Corn Exchange is already sold out but there are lots of other activities for 40s fans.

There will be re-enactors and living history displays at the Manor House, with vintage traders and our 40s hair stylist in their marquee.

Classic and military cars will be in the market place, along with vintage traders, charity stalls, vintage ice cream van and a horse box bar.

40s singer Eleanor Mattley will also be performing in the market place with other guest singers.

Swing dance group 'Mmoke and Mmirrors' will be dancing In the Corn exchange 'dance hall' and 40s DJ Major swing and Kitty playing at intervals for throughout the weekend.

The rear of the George Inn will also have more vintage traders and classic cars in their rear garden.

To cope with the expected crowds, there will beextra parking at Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School and Alford Football Club (priced at £1) as well as the public car parks.

For more details visit the Alford 1940s Weekend Facebook page.