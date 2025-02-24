670,000 illegal cigarettes seized as Lincolnshire County Council’s crackdown on rogue traders intensifies

New figures reveal more than 670,000 illicit cigarettes were removed from Lincolnshire’s streets last year, as the council steps up its war on rogue traders who put residents’ health at risk.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This represents a 150 per cent increase compared to the year before.

On top of this, the report shows 17,000 illegal vapes were seized in 2024, along with 370kg of hand rolling tobacco and 68 shops selling the counterfeit products were served closure orders last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The huge leap in shop closures and seizure of goods is the result of effective joint working and intelligence sharing between Lincolnshire County Council Trading Standards officers, Lincolnshire Police and other partners.

More than 670,000 illicit cigarettes were removed from Lincolnshire’s streets last year

The report coincides with the launch of Operation Nivada, a public awareness campaign showing the fight against illegal tobacco and an underworld of associated criminal activity.

Coun Daniel McNally, executive member for Trading Standards at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Trading Standards officers and partners protect residents by removing these illegal products and lead the charge against the selfish rogue traders who peddle them.

“Make no mistake - these items are unsafe. Not only can they contain harmful, unregulated substances that damage health, they have also caused fatal house fires in Lincolnshire, and threaten the livelihoods of legitimate, hard-working small business owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is absolutely no place for these illicit products on Lincolnshire’s streets. The criminals have been put on notice, we will continue to clamp down hard on the unscrupulous individuals who sell them.”

The council’s Trading Standards team deploys a variety of measures against the rogue traders. Staff conduct regular test purchasing and inspections, work with landlords to remove tenants, secure closure orders on premises and bring criminal cases before the courts.

Inspector Ian Cotton said: “Tackling issues related to illicit product sale and anti-social behaviour (ASB) can be challenging, but it’s clear that our efforts and partnership collaboration are making a positive impact.

“Shops selling illicit and counterfeit goods can expect to be closed. This trade permeates so many areas of risk – public health, crime and ASB in shop localities, tax evasion, illegal working, and illegal entry to the UK. We will continue to do as much as we can to disrupt these criminals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lincolnshire leads the way with its partnership work in this area and my team, along with our partners, are resolute in our determination to disrupt this pervasive criminality in line with our policing priorities.”

If you have any information about the sale of illegal tobacco and vapes in Lincolnshire, you can report this through the Citizens Advice consumer service at www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer or by calling 0808 223 1133.

The figures form part of a report that was due to be discussed by councillors at the Public Protection and Communities Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday, February 25.