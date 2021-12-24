A festive message from the Mayor of Mablethorpe and Sutton

Councillor Carl Tebbutt

When I arrived in the parish at Easter in 1975 to start a business, it never occurred to me what a big part of my life Mablethorpe and Sutton would become.

I was first elected as a town councillor in the late 1980s and have been actively involved in community matters longer than that.

Mablethorpe and Sutton have expanded massively over the last few years, but I feel that 2021 will be looked back upon as a year which will be the start of better times again for the parish.

The resort’s traders have reported one of their best summer seasons since the 1970s, which has been supported by many local events.

Our traders continue to invest in their businesses which, in turn, brings more visitors to support local economy and offer further employment opportunities. We have helped secure in the region of £25m from the Government Towns Fund that will be invested in major projects across the parish. We have a brand-new supermarket with another large store on the way. This will enhance the shopping offer, give better choice and much needed employment.

I believe that having these major developments will, in turn bring the area to the attention of other large employers.

I was voted in as mayor for the 2019/20 administration period, a great personal honour. However, due to the pandemic, I feel privileged to be elected by fellow councillors to serve three consecutive terms.

Normally a large part of being mayor is to attend local events in order to support local organisations and charities and county wide events to promote and represent our unique area. However due to various stages of lockdown and restriction, such opportunities have been limited, and a large part of my ‘civic office duties’ have been spent dealing with day to day matters to ensure the smooth running of services in the parish together with our town clerk, deputy clerk, fellow councillors and appointed contractors who have and continue to work tirelessly during these difficult and unprecedented times.

As we come to the end of a year with cautious restrictions in respect of social distancing being imposed, I take this opportunity to remind you all to take care while enjoying the festive period and above all stay safe.