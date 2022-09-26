A week of special events planned for Boston Library

Boston Library.

Libraries Week is a week-long celebration of all that libraries have to offer their local communities.

This year the focus of the week is the significant role that libraries play in inspiring learning for all, and helping individuals to unlock and fulfil their potential at every stage in life.

The team at Boston Library will be offering a variety of events and activities throughout the week to encourage everyone to never stop learning. They are as follows:

• Monday 3rd October: Boston U3A information stand, 10am-12noon. Find out about the wide range of groups run by Boston U3A. There’s something to interest everyone.

• Monday 3rd October: Cuppa with a Copper, 9am-12noon. Join Shree and Rena for a cuppa and ask them about local policing matters and get answers to any questions you might have.

• Tuesday 4th October: Boston College Adult Education & Apprenticeships information stand, 10am-12noon. Find out about apprenticeships and other courses for adults at Boston College.

• Wednesday 5th October: NHS Independent Care Board information stand, 9.30am-12.noon. Find out how to improve your health of and that of your loved ones.

• Wednesday 5th October: IT Help, 10am-12noon. Need help with your new mobile of tablet? Book your place today and learn how.

• Thursday 6th October: Mid-Lincolnshire CAB information stand, 9.30-12noon. Find out how Mid –Lincolnshire CAB can help you.

• Friday 7th October: Boston Stitchers Learn to Embroider Session, 10am-12noon. Come along and learn how to embroidery with simple running stitch.

Alison Wade, Library Manager at Boston Library for GLL said: “You will nurture a love of learning with the brilliant programme of activities at Boston Library during Libraries Week. We hope our activities will bring the community together to find out more about all the ways the library empowers you to pursue life-long learning. Everyone is welcome and the library is free to join. I’m delighted that Boston Stitchers are coming along to teach people how to embroider a simple running stich that can be used to decorate clothing and furnishings.”