A16 at Burwell to have speed limit lowered

The A16 in Burwell was closed in March following a collision between a motorbike and a Ford Kruga.

Sadly, the motorcyclist – a 52-year-old woman – was killed at the scene.

On Monday, members of Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee will be asked to support taking the speed limit from 40mph to 30mph on both the A16 and Muckton Road after the accident sparked requests from several residents.

A report before councillors said the limit had been in place for “many years” and would have resulted from a speed survey.

A new test measured the mean speed at 35mph, within 3mph of the level required to justify a 30mph speed limit.

The Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership has also requested an assessment of the A16 to the north of Burwell to see if a reduction from the national speed limit may be used.

“Despite the use of enhanced signage and speed enforcement via a mobile camera unit, the latest reported injury accident data indicates that during the last five years there have been 13 accidents on the A16 within the 40mph speed limit, and a further 10 accidents to the north of the village,” it said.

“It is their intention therefore to submit a bid for funding to install an average speed camera system from a point approximately 1.2km north of the village which will continue through it.”

It notes that data currently supports a reduction of the national soeed limit to 50mph.