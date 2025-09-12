Acclaimed musician Richard Hawley describes Boston’s Gliderdrome as ‘incredible’ after playing iconic venue

Richard Hawley, his band, and a live string section, at Boston's Gliderdrome. Picture: Gliderdrome

Acclaimed musician Richard Hawley has described Boston’s Gliderdrome as ‘incredible’ after becoming the latest high-profile act to play the venue.

Acclaimed musician Richard Hawley has described Boston's Gliderdrome as 'incredible' after becoming the latest high-profile act to play the venue.

The Sheffield-born singer/songwriter took to the stage at the Spain Place venue on Friday (September 5), as part of a tour celebrating 20 years of his third studio album Coles Corner.

Released in 2005, the LP would go on to be nominated for the following year’s Mercury Music Prize. When the award went to Arctic Monkeys for their record-breaking debut Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, frontman Alex Turner (a fellow Sheffield native) said: “Someone call 999 – Richard Hawley’s been robbed.”

Since then, achievements for Hawley have included: five top 10 studio albums; an Olivier award for best original score, provided for the musical Standing at the Sky’s Edge; and even having a song featured in The Simpsons.

The Glider is one of just a handful of venues chosen for this 20th anniversary tour, following on from the opener at York’s Museum Gardens in July.

It had the distinction, though, of taking place exactly 20 years after Coles Corner was released.

The tour involves Hawley and his band performing the album in full (minus the instrumental closer), joined by a live string section. This is followed by a selection of favourites from Hawley’s back catalogue.

Of the show, Andrew Malkinson, a partner at the Gliderdrome, said: “From start to finish, I thought it was amazing.”

“I have never seen a concert like that at the Gliderdrome, such an intimate concert,” he said. “Everyone was hanging on every word. They were spellbound by him. He was mesmerising.”

The Gliderdrome has a rich music heritage, having played host to such icons as Elton John, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, and Stevie Wonder.

During the gig, Hawley revealed a personal connection to the venue, saying his father played there in the ‘60s alongside Dave Berry (another Sheffield hit-maker).

Andrew said Hawley was ‘blown away’ by the venue and spoke to him about how rare such venues have become.

More than 1,000 people turned out for the gig. Picture: Gliderdrome

“He said ‘it’s a special place’,” Andrew said.

Hawley shared his praise for the Gliderdrome on his Facebook page, writing: “Thank you to everyone who made it to Gliderdrome Boston last Friday – what an incredible venue and evening!”

More than 1,000 people attended the concert, many travelling from outside of Boston.

This, Andrew said, would have proved a boon to pubs, hotels and other parts of the town’s visitor economy.

Richard Hawley on stage at The Gliderdrome, Boston, marking 20 years of Coles Corner. Picture: Gliderdrome

“It's nice for a few bob to be brought into the town over the weekend,” he said. “It's nice to support all the other businesses.”

Hawley is the latest prominent artist to play the Glider in the past 12 months, with chart-toppers Jake Bugg, Scouting For Girls and Enter Shikari all having paid it a visit.

Asked if the town could expect more high-profile acts at the venue, Andrew said work was taking place with this goal in mind.

“Hopefully, this concert can open doors for me, and, moving forward, it can only be good,” he said.

Andrew gave thanks to Crosstown Concerts and Red Shoe Entertainment for bringing the show to Boston, plus all those who travelled for the event and passed on kind words to him about the venue afterwards.