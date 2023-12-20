Appeal after motorbike is stolen from lock-up in Skegness
The burglary was carried out sometime between December 4 and December 8 in Croft Bank when an unknown offender took the black 2009 CCM SM 125 motorbike along with three Titan strimmer’s, a Dewalt combi and impact drill, a Embuar combi and impact drill, and a Dewalt nail gun engraved Ews and G Smith.
They also took a generator petrol bush shredder, slab moulds, a Titan head strimmer, fishing equipment, a car battery charger of 110v transfer with Pats written on it, laser level and stand, long reach hedge cutters and a Stihl saw.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The numberplate for the motorbike is FX09HKJ but this may have been removed.
Anyone who may have seen the motorbike or been offered any of the stolen items, should email PC Lucinda McQuade at [email protected], quoting incident 62 of 8 December.