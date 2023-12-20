Police are appealing for information after a motorbike and other items were stolen during a burglary at a lock-up unit in Skegness.

The burglary was carried out sometime between December 4 and December 8 in Croft Bank when an unknown offender took the black 2009 CCM SM 125 motorbike along with three Titan strimmer’s, a Dewalt combi and impact drill, a Embuar combi and impact drill, and a Dewalt nail gun engraved Ews and G Smith.

They also took a generator petrol bush shredder, slab moulds, a Titan head strimmer, fishing equipment, a car battery charger of 110v transfer with Pats written on it, laser level and stand, long reach hedge cutters and a Stihl saw.

The numberplate for the motorbike is FX09HKJ but this may have been removed.