The team at LAT is planning to gift each of the children at least one present they can enjoy at Christmas but is reliant on donations to do so. EMN-211118-113018001

Lincolnshire Action Trust (LAT) is launching its annual Christmas Wishes campaign and is asking for donations or contributions towards gifts for children who are affected by a relative’s substance use.

The charity is currently providing support, guidance and encouragement for more than 20 young people in Lincolnshire aged five to 18 years through its Young Oasis project.

“Christmas can actually be one of the hardest times of the year for some children,” said Kim Thompson, senior practitioner at Young Oasis. “We recognise the challenges faced by young people who live with, or care about, a drug or alcohol user and understand that this can be difficult to talk about.

“Christmas can be an especially difficult time for young people. Many of them have to take on additional responsibilities at home when caring for a parent, guardian or relative who uses substances and some may worry about a family member who is absent from the family home.

“We’re hoping that with the generous support from the local community, we’ll be able to make their Christmas wishes come true.”

The team at LAT is planning to gift each of the children at least one present they can enjoy at Christmas but is reliant on donations to do so.

Gifts on the wish list for children and young people aged five to 18 include arts and crafts, cosmetics/toiletries, sports vouchers, trampoline park vouchers, music vouchers, sweets and chocolates, games, fidget toys, clothing vouchers and superhero toys. Donations of cinema and pantomime tickets are welcomed to allow families to spend time together.

Kim added: “We’ve been so impressed by the response to this campaign in previous years and are always really grateful for anything people can donate.”

Anyone interested in donating gifts or experiences can contact Debbie Harris at Lincolnshire Action Trust on 01522 806611 or email [email protected]