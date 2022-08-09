Appeal for information after Holdingham roundabout collision

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information following a collision near Sleaford on Thursday (August 4).

By Rachel Armitage
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 8:09 am
Updated Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 8:09 am

At around 7.30am, a lorry is believed to have clipped a grey Peugeot car at the Holdingham roundabout before driving off.

The front bumper of the car was torn off as a result, and the vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the roundabout.

No one was injured, and the driver of the lorry may not realise that a collision took place.

Police now need help to identify the lorry, and anyone with information can call 101, quoting Incident 81 of 4 August, or emailing [email protected]

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

