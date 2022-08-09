Appeal for information after Holdingham roundabout collision

At around 7.30am, a lorry is believed to have clipped a grey Peugeot car at the Holdingham roundabout before driving off.
The front bumper of the car was torn off as a result, and the vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the roundabout.
No one was injured, and the driver of the lorry may not realise that a collision took place.
Police now need help to identify the lorry, and anyone with information can call 101, quoting Incident 81 of 4 August, or emailing [email protected]
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.