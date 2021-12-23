Be responsible and respectful if you're heading out during the festive period

This warning comes after new research revealed Lincolnshire Police issued 2,280 arrests for public drunkenness during 2016 to 2020.

This is equal to 300 per 100,000 people and a 37 per cent decrease over the five-year period.

New research carried out by FROM MARS has revealed the UK locations with the most and least arrests for public drunkenness, as well as the areas which have seen the highest and lowest increases in arrests since 2016.

People are being reminded to act responsibly when drinking this festive period

Lincolnshire Police was the 12th highest among the 35 police forces in the UK researched.

Chief Inspector Phil Baker, Lincolnshire Police Force lead for the night-time economy, said: “Christmas and new year is a time for celebration, and this year will be particularly special as it will be the first time we’ve all been able to celebrate together since 2019.

"We’d like to remind people that as they head out to bars, restaurants and clubs, or to socialise at someone’s house, to please remember to do so responsibly.

"Drink responsibly, don’t engage in alcohol-fuelled altercations, and definitely don’t drink and drive.

“We have really proactive officers who are quick to respond to incidents of public drunkenness, and we deal with those people robustly through arrests and charges where appropriate.

"We utilise this approach to minimise more serious injuries; we don’t want someone to lose a loved one through a single punch or moment of brashness.

“This festive season is no different, and we’ll be on the streets of all our towns and villages keeping you safe.

"Every incident of public drunkenness we have to respond to takes our police officers away from serious incidents where people are in need of our help, and it is avoidable by enjoying alcohol responsibly.”

The Metropolitan Police Service issued 2,833 arrests in 2020 for being drunk and disorderly, which is the highest overall in the UK.