BOSTON STANDARD READER PICTURE: Count the shades of green at Boston woodland

Our latest Reader Picture.

Taken at Westgate Woods, near Boston, it was shared with The Standard by Gloria Bursnell.

Westgate Woods forms part of the Sir Joseph Banks Country Park near Boston, along with

Jenny's Wood and Oak Wood.

Westgate Woods is a well-established section of the park.

This is on show in Gloria’s picture, as the trees have grown to form an arch over one of the footpaths that lead through the woods.

The sun is out, illuminating the canopy in an impressive range of greens.