Building society makes donation to Lighthouse charity in Louth

Mark Harrison (right) from Lighthouse, pictured with The Nottingham’s Louth branch team.

Branch manager Tara Waters and her team presented a cheque to the Lighthouse charity which, among many other things, provides food parcels to struggling families.

After hearing how the service faces extra demand over winter, the building society decided to help.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation to Lighthouse is part of a Christmas initiative seeing The Nottingham share a pot of £10,000 from its recently launched Samuel Fox Foundation, with deserving local causes and organisations across the country nominated by its branches. Funds from the foundation, which is named after the building society’s founder, will support projects and causes that help communities thrive.

Tara said: “I’m really proud to work for a company that actively encourages and empowers its teams to support organisations that matter most in our community.