Care home friends and family raise £4,500 for air ambulance

A Sleaford area care home has presented a cheque for £4,500 to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance after holding a fantastic dinner and dance for residents, families and staff.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:20 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 12:20 GMT
From left - Faye Christopher, Rebecca Cragg, Sanjay Harindra - head of activities, Natasha Baskiene, Ebony Foston and Lynn Christopher.
The ‘black tie’ event on Friday February 17 was hosted by Holdingham Grange Care Home in aid of the air ambulance charity.

Sanjay Harindra, head of activities at the care home, explained: “We did this to provide the residents and their families and the staff a bit of light during the winter months.

“The Moonshiners jazz band came to play and our chefs did a fantastic job with a four course meal, which was excellent. We also held an auction and raised a total of £4,500 for the charity.

Relative of a resident, Iain Haybittle with his dog Vinnie in black tie!
“Everyone had an amazing time, the band were fantastic and we danced the night away to The Moonshiners.”

Care home manager, Rebecca Cragg, said they had a wonderful time and thanked all her team who had made an incredible effort to make it a success.

L-R Victoria Pearson, Gillian Pearson, Chris Robinson, Daphne Robinson and Cherry Swindells - resident.
L-R Kathy Carter, Charles Coulson and Pauline Coulson toast the charity event at Holdingham Grange.
Denise and Keith Rodgers at Holdingham Grange fundraising event.
Live band at Holdingham Grange fundraising event.
Kevin and Jane Scott at Holdingham Grange fundraising event.
Notts Air Ambulance