Celebrate your local heroes as awards ceremony returns to Lincolnshire Show

Leader of LCC Martin Hill (left) and chairman of LCC Tony Bridges (right) present the 2019 Young Citizen of the Year award for the work he did helping the community in the Wainfleet floods to Jack Covill-Lowndes of Wainfleet.

Nominations are now open for Lincolnshire County Council’s Good Citizens Awards 2022 after a three-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is your opportunity to have your local unsung heroes recognised for their selfless actions and achievements.

Organisers want to hear your stories about individuals, pairs and groups who make a real difference to your community – so please get in touch with your nominations!

Leader of LCC Martin Hill (left) and chairman of LCC Tony Bridges (right) present the 2019 Citizen of the Year award to Robert Turner, of Caistor, a Lions Club member for more than 30 years.

Leader Cllr Martin Hill said: “It's been a tough time for all of us, and volunteers have played an integral role in supporting our communities during the pandemic.

“Many of us will have experienced their selfless activities or seen the positive impact that they have had, including ensuring that our most vulnerable people have received the support they need.

“There are others who, despite the challenges of the last two years, have worked tirelessly to keep community organisations going, raised funds for charity, organised events and carried on supporting good causes.

“We are looking for individuals and teams of people to be put forward for the following categories – Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year (aged 21 or below), Community Group of the Year and Couple/Pair of the Year.”

Leader of LCC Martin Hill (left) and chairman of LCC Tony Bridges (right). present the 2019 Couple of the Year award to Joy and Doug Rodwell, of Hemingby, described as good neighbours to those in need, who offer long-term support to any with serious illnesses..

Winners will be invited to have their achievements celebrated at a VIP ceremony at the Lincolnshire Show hosted by Cllr Hill and the council chairman, where they will also be awarded with a framed certificate.

The closing date for entries is Friday, May 6, . Nominations should be made online by searching for Good Citizens awards at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk.Winners at the last awards in 2019 were:

• Citizen of the Year - Rob Turner of Caistor, a Lions Club member for more than 30 years.

• Young Citizen of the Year - Jack Covill-Lowndes from Wainfleet, who helped the community during the town's devastating floods.

• Community Group of the Year - Springline Good Neighbours Scheme

• Couple/Pair of the Year – Joy and Doug Rodwell from Hemingby near Horncastle, described as good neughboiurs who help anyone in need.