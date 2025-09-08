Charity motorcycle ride sets off from Wragby
Starting from Wragby market place, approximately 40 bikers donated funds in exchange for a green ribbon to take part in a 35 mile ride through single track roads and a couple of fords.
The Congenital Myotonic Dystrophy Ride of Hope bikers also provided their team of marshals who volunteered their time to help out.
The ride ended at The Coach and Horses, in Hemingby where the landlord was waiting with free chips and the bikers could have well deserved drinks.
£250 was raised which will go to the charity, which was founded by Emily’s mum in 2013 following the loss of her husband, Emily’s dad, to a Glioblastoma type brain tumour.
The charity provides support for patients and their carers who suffer from often life changing and fatal brain tumours.
For more information on their work, visit https://lbtsg.co.uk