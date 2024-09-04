Charity run in memory of 'wonderful dad, partner and grandad' from Boston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraiser has been launched in memory of a ‘wonderful dad, partner and grandad’ from Boston, in aid of the village surgery that supported him and his family towards the end of his life.

Emily Dawson, 30, of Boston, and Laura Tunnard, 26, from Wyberton, are to take on the Humber Bridge Half Marathon on September 29 in memory of Emily’s father, Dave Dawson.

Dave sadly died in December 2022 from lung cancer, aged 64.

Emily and Laura – who both work at Boston’s White Hart Hotel – will be taking part in the half marathon in aid of the Sutterton Surgery Patient Fund.

Fundraisers Emily Dawson (left) and Laura Tunnard, of Boston’s White Hart Hotel

The fund is used to purchase new equipment for the surgery, but also helps pay for day-to-day items.

“The team there could not have done more to help Dad and our family are deeply grateful for all their support at such a difficult time,” Emily said.

In his younger days, Dave was a tug of war enthusiast, pulling mainly for Lincoln and touring Europe, as well as competing in the 1987 England and Ireland South African tour. He grew up in Kirton and moved to Boston some 20 years ago.

Writing on her and Laura’s JustGiving page, Emily described him as ‘a larger-than-life character that brought happiness to so many people’, adding: “He was a wonderful dad, partner and grandad and we all miss him so much.”

Much-missed father, partner and grandfather, the late Dave Dawson, of Boston.

Commenting on the Patient Fund, she said: “We feel strongly about supporting this cause, to ensure more people can be helped when they need it the most by the team.”

Laura said: “Neither of us have ever run a marathon before so it’s going to be quite a challenge and we are hoping that as many colleagues, friends and Bostonians as possible will contribute to our fundraising campaign via our JustGiving page.”

Emily and Laura joined the Coaching Inn Group – the operators of the White Hart Hotel – five years ago. Growing up, they both attended Boston High School. Today, Emily is head of reservations, and Laura is general manager designate.

Coaching Inn Group chief operating officer Adam Charity said: “Taking on their first ever half marathon is typical of Laura and Emma's can-do attitude, which is one of the reasons why they have both risen to leading roles within the business.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/emandlaura