Poppy rocks were layed at the Buttercross in Wainfleet.

An outdoor service was held at the Wainfleet Magdalen Primary School so include the children, parents and teachers,

Results of the children’s poetry competition were also announced and childred received certficates for taking part.

The participants then moved to the market place to take part in another service around the Butter Cross,

Poppy rocks were given to the children to lay in remembrance on the Butter Cross.

The poppy rocks were presented in conjunction with the Rocking Around Wainfleet initiative. They were available for anyone to lay in remembrance and the donations collected for them were given to the Wainfleet branch of The Royal British Legion.

A procession to the War Memorial and service at Wainfleet Methodist Church took place on Remembrance Sunday.

Coun Mrs Wendy Bowcock commented: “It was good to see so many people at the service in the chapel and particularly moving to hear the readings by the children.”

Two-minute silence at Wainfleet War Memorial.