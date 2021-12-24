Christmas Eve visit to Rasen by Father Christmas

Father Christmas on a previous visit

To the Children of Market Rasen and District.......

I hope you have seen the splendid illuminated Christmas Tree in Market Rasen Market place,

Santa’s helpers were busy installing it earlier this month in time for this year’s festivities.

Thanks to those of you who have purchased raffle tickets or given donations to the Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Tree Fund.

It is this generosity that enables Santa to come along to meet the children in the Market Place on Christmas Eve.

Santa Claus is looking forward to celebrating his 70th birthday with the children at the Christmas Tree in the Market Place.

It has been two years since his last visit, so this year it will be a special one.

Don’t forget to ask mum and dad to bring you along at 4pm on Christmas Eve, where he will be giving presents to all of the local children aged seven and under.

Santa says: “Christmas is a time for festivities, however due to COVID we will need you all to take a little extra care during our celebrations this year”.

Please ensure you keep a safe distance between others when queuing.

If you wish to, wear face masks for extra protection for you and others.

We look forward to seeing you all on Christmas Eve.

Ho Ho Ho!

The Rev Cropper