Christmas has arrived at garden centre near Skegness

Chapel Garden Centre is excited to announce the doors are being opened to this year’s Christmas department.

This is one of the garden centre’s most highly anticipated events and sees thousands of people visiting during the lead-up to Christmas.

Vicky Johnson, Centre Manager at Chapel Garden Centre, said ”We are all excited for customers to see the department this year.

"The team have been amazing, working day and night throughout September to create something extraordinary.

Advertisement

"This year, we open in early October to meet our customers’; demand, and I think they will be blown away by what the team have created this year.

"It is a truly magical winter wonderland.”

As well as displays, the Gardeners Retreat Restaurant offers a range of festive treats, including Christmas dinners and afternoon teas.

Tracey, Restaurant Manager, said: “We really look forward to this time of year.

Advertisement

"Welcoming customers through our doors and being part of their Christmas celebrations is a joy for all the team here."

Christmas dinners are being served from October and festive afternoon teas.

The Christmas slogan/tagline this year is “We’ve Got Christmas All Wrapped. For more details visit https://britishgardencentres.com

British Garden Centres (BGC) is the UK’s largest family-owned garden centre group with 61 centres around the country.

Advertisement

The group is owned and led by The Stubbs family, who also own and operate Woodthorpe Leisure Park in Lincolnshire.