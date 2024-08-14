Church is first in Lincolnshire to be awarded Mellow Bumps accreditation

Sand play for toddlers at Spilsby Christian Fellowship.

A church in Spilsby has become the first group in Lincolnshire to be accredited Mellow Bumps facilitators.

Mellow Parenting is an organisation based in Scotland and researches, develops and implements evidence-based parenting and attachment programmes around the world.

Mellow Bumps is a six-week course devised to support expectant mums, giving them opportunities to learn about baby brain development, to encourage them to bond with their babies before and after birth and encourage reduction in maternal anxiety and stress.

It also provides an opportunity for mums to meet with others and to develop peer support networks.

The accreditation has been awarded to three members of Spilsby Christian Fellowship – Judith Coe, Vicki Ireland and Izzy Elizabeth Rosie Reed.

“I am proud to say Spilsby Christian Fellowship is the first and only setting in Lincolnshire to have achieved this award,” said Judith.

"I would like to thank Rachel Tarnish at Mellow for her help, encouragement and support and we would also like to thank Lincolnshire Family Hubs for giving us this opportunity to train as facilitators and for comissioning our community setting to provide Mellow Bumps antenatal support.

" I would also like to thank the parents who have attended our first batch of sessions - it’s been great to meet you and see you flourish and we look forward to meeting your babies and continuing our new friendships through baby group.”

Spilsby Christian Fellowship runs its courses at its church in Halton Road.

Amongst the comments from course participants are "Absolutely brilliant course" and "Safe place to meet mums to be, make friends and learn that you are not alone"

The next course will run in September. For details email [email protected]