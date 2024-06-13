Class of 2024 at Skegness TEC rewarded for hard work at Brilliance Awards
Skegness TEC, part of the TEC Partnership, hosted the awards at the Storehouse on Wednesday.
The Brilliance Awards highlights outstanding accomplishments across various curriculum areas, featuring special awards for Student of the Year and Learner Journey.
For the first time, every attending student received a Class of 2024 Certificate, recognising their hard work and effort.
The event brought together students, their families, tutors, and support staff in a joyous celebration.
An opening address was given by the Mayor of Skegness, Coun Adrian Findley and some live music from a Skegness TEC student.
The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Skegness TEC Student of the Year Award to Jordan Burton-Morris, a Level 2 Electrical Installation student. Jordan was honoured for his dedication, ambition, and commitment to his studies.
A Learner Journey Award was presented to Health and Social Care Level 1 student, Ruby Lakin, for demonstrating academic excellence and commitment to personal growth and development.
Morag Moore, Campus Director of Skegness TEC, expressed her pride in the student’s achievements, stating: ”The end of the academic year is such a special time for us as we get to celebrate the achievements of each of our learners.
"All the learners we work with have different journeys to this point, and the Brilliance Awards provide an opportunity for staff and students to reflect on and celebrate those journeys.”
