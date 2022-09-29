Comedy night to raise funds for Louth's Neighbour's Kitchen

The Neighbour's Kitchen team.

The Neighbour’s Kitchen, run from the Priory Hotel in Louth by Paul Hugill MBE, provides fresh food to support parents and carers to provide nutritious and fun food in the face of the current fuel and cost of living crisis.

At present, the Neighbour’s Kitchen is looking to relocate to accommodate the predicted rise in demand, and are now in need of a new home, and are in the process of converting from a Community Interest Company to become a fully-fledged charity.

To help raise funds for the families they help, the priory hosts monthly comedy nights on the first Wednesday of every month, but due to a huge rise in demand for help, the team are putting on an extra night on Tuesday (October 4).

Performing on the night will be top comedians Matt Bragg, Robyn Perkins, Joe Foster and Matt Richardson.

The son of comedian and television warm up man Bobby Bragg, Matt has been performing stand up since 2016 and has recently been on tour opening for big names including John Bishop, Suzi Ruffell, Jason Manford, Lloyd Griffith, Harry Hill and Scott Bennett.

In 2020 he was nominated for, and finished runner up in, the prestigious Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year and was selected for Just The Tonic’s Big Value Showcase in Edinburgh 2019. He has also written for BT Sport and BBC’s Mock The Week.

Robyn Perkins is a multi-award-winning comedian who has recently seen international success, winning Sydney Fringe’s Comedy Award in 2019 and was a weekly winner of the comedy award at Perth FRINGE WORLD in 2020.

Joe Foster is a stand-up comedian from Brighton with a sharp, dry wit and likeable persona, who won the Fosters South Coast Comedian Of The Year Competition, while Matt Richardson became one of the youngest comedians on the circuit when he began his career in 2009 at 18 years old.

Since then, his TV credits include co-hosting the Xtra Factor alongside Caroline Flack, co-hosting Celebrity Haunted Hotel Live! alongside Christine Lampard and regularly featuring on Viral Tap, Nevermind The Buzzcocks, Celebrity Juice, and I’m a Celebrity Get Me out of here Now!

Doors open at 5.30pm, with food served until 7.15 pm and the first act goes on at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the event cost £10 just for the comedy, or £15 with a wild boar or vegan burger, with all profits supporting the Neighbour’s Kitchen.