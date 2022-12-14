Community award for caring Rasen duo

Two Market Rasen women who have been at the forefront of helping in times of crisis have been recognised for their service to the community.

Rotary President John Moore presented the community award to Julie Lambie, left, and Sara Winter, founders of MRAG (Market Rasen Action Group)

Julie Lambie and Sara Winter founded Market Rasen Action Group (MRAG) in 2017, to help boost community spirit in the town.

Little did they know, however, that spirit would be most needed during a worldwide pandemic.

On Monday evening, the pairing was named as this year’s recipients of the Market Rasen Rotary Club’s Community Service Award.

Making the presentation, Rotary president John Moore said: “This award has been presented annually since 1996 to someone who offers outstanding support to the local community. And, for the first time, we have split the award as the Rotary Club Community Committee felt that both ladies had worked together as a team and therefore deserved equal recognition.

“During the covid pandemic, they delivered food parcels, picked up prescriptions for those isolating, did care calls and at its height were receiving 60 telephone calls a day requesting help.“Despite this pressure during that time, they also established a second hand store of school uniforms which they would advertise at markets and in one of the shops, prior to the start of the September term.“Then came the recent floods in the summer that hit over 100 homes in the town. MRAG quickly arranged the delivery of sandbags from the back of a van, preventing even more homes being flooded.“They are also the brains behind the pop-up-markets that have been a great success.

“Julie Lambie and Sara Winter are very deserving winners of this award.”

Along with the award comes a cheque for £50 each, which they can donate to their chosen charity and both have decided to put it to the food bank support for Market Rasen Primary School.

Rtn Moore added: “As they are also collecting to buy Christmas presents for families struggling in the current cost of living crisis, Rotary has added a further £100.”