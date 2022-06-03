Community comes together to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Sense's Louth residents enjoying a garden party.

The Louth Young at Heart Pensioners Club – the former Darby and Joan club – held their own club competition where each member, aged from 80 to mid 90s, decorated their own hats as part of the jubilee celebrations.

On Monday May 30, the club got together at their usual meeting place at Louth Methodist Church on Nichol Hill to have their own Jubilee party, as many of them are not able to get out and join in with street parties.

Deafblind charity Sense’s Louth community also celebrated this week, with their four supported houses in Louth joining together at their house on Monks Dyke Road on Friday.

Louth Young At Heart club's Jubilee party.

Residents and their families – some coming from as far afield as London - enjoyed a garden party with a raffle and tombola on the day, with all the prizes donated by several companies from the Louth community including A Dales & Sons Poulters, Morrisons, The Playhouse Cinema and lots of beauty vouchers and car washes.

During the festivities, members also dug up a time capsule that was buried in 2012 at The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee we will also be adding to this and re-burying ready to dig up again in a further ten years.

Over in Mablethorpe, The Bacchus Hotel hosted their ever-popular Beer Festivals to coincide with The Queen’s 70th Jubilee, running .

With a wide selection of traditional beers and ciders on offer as well as a lovely beer garden which will be home to several live music acts over the weekend we have something for all the family to enjoy

The colouring competition at Grainthorpe's Platinum Jubilee.

In the stocks at Grainthorpe.

Grainsthorpe crowds enjoying the Platinum Jubilee atmosphere.

Enjoying a Bensley's ice cream at Grainthorpe Jubilee celebrations.