Court Report: Boston man admits assaulting clubber and police sergeant

Court news

Jarod O’Callaghan of Carlton Road, admitted two assault charges and one of being drunk and disorderly when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

The magistrates heard that at 3am on March 6, a fellow clubber intervened when O’Callaghan was annoying a 17 year old girl working in the coat collection area at the night club in Dolphin Lane, Boston, and O’Callaghan struck him in the face with a glass he had been holding, but did not injure him.

Paul Wood, prosecuting, said O’Callaghan was shouting and aggressive and was taken out by door staff but, as he was still being difficult, the police attended and he spat at a police sergeant who was trying to restrain him, hitting him in the face.

Mitigating, Tony Davies pointed out that O’Callaghan had no previous convictions and said that his actions were typical of young people who don’t seem to realise what can happen to their behaviour if they drink too much alcohol.