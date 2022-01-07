Covid positive residents ‘turned up at recycling centres’ in Lincolnshire

Household Waste Recycling Centre (stock image)

In two separate incidents today (Friday), members of the public have told site staff at household waste recycling centres to keep their distance because they had tested positive for Covid-19.

Today’s incidents took place at household waste recycling centres in Lincoln and Boston.

Andy Fox, consultant in Public Health at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “If you have tested positive for Covid, you must self-isolate and follow the guidance – that doesn’t mean you can drive to household waste recycling centres.

“You are putting other people at risk, particularly site staff, which could lead to centres being closed due to infections.

“Use other family members or friends to dispose of the waste and don’t take any unnecessary risks.”