Culvert repairs to take place in Low Toynton

The road closure and diversion route.

​Important culvert repairs in Horncastle are set to take place this summer – with a month-long road closure while the work takes place.

​Horncastle brick culvert at Fulletby Road in Low Toynton is getting a £50,000 rebuild by Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) to repair the damage caused by last winter’s storms, and will bring the culvert back to full working order.

The works are scheduled to take five weeks, and due to begin on Monday August 5.

A road closure is required for the duration of the works, and there will be a signed diversion route along Fulletby road, Fulletby, Hemingby Lane, Louth Road A153, Low Toynton Road, and Fulletby Road, and vice versa.

Richard Fenwick, Head of Highways Service at LCC, said: “The old culvert will be fully removed and replaced with a specialist pipe encased in concrete.

“For this purpose, the road around the culvert will be excavated to its entire width and it will later be reinstated after the new culvert is built.

“Because of the nature of the job, a full road closure using like-for-like roads will be necessary to ensure the safety of the work crew and road users.

“I’d like to thank everyone effected by this work for their patience and understanding while we get on with this rebuild.”