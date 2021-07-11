Cyclist seriously injured in collision near Market Rasen

Witnesses wanted for Walesby collision

Officers received reports of the collision at 6.14pm on Friday, July 9.

The vehicle was travelling northbound on Catskin Lane and collided with the cyclist who was coming from the opposite direction.

The driver of the Civic was uninjured. The cyclist, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to hospital.

Rasen Road was closed at around 6.42pm while police and the ambulance service were in attendance and it was reopened shortly after midnight.

If you were in the area between 5.45pm to 6.15pm on July 9 or have dashcam footage available, the police would like you to get in touch.

There are a number of ways to contact them:

By calling 101 quoting incident 427 of July 9, 2021.

By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to include incident 427 of July 9, 2021 in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.