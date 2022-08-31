Designer Sanyukta Shrestha’s sustainable Pippa gown made of 1980s newspapers chosen for ‘You Choose’ exhibition in Fashion Museum, Bath

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sustainable fashion designer Sanyukta Shrestha’s sustainable couture Pippa gown, uniquely made of newspapers from the 1980s, has been chosen as one of the ten curated unique displays at the ‘You Choose’ exhibition in the Fashion Museum, Bath until October 30 – becoming the first Nepali woman to be documented in world fashion history.

“To receive this honour from one of the greatest Museums in the world has been a real pinch myself moment,” Sanyukta said, “This historic moment has made me feel speechless and ecstatic.”

Amongst over 100,000 objects in the Fashion Museum collection ranging from Shakespeare era to today’s leading designers including Christian Dior, Vivian Westwood and Alexander McQueen, Sanyukta’s sustainable wedding gown was handcrafted from 40-year-old newspapers found underneath floorboards of her home, and aided by Nepalese hand-loomed organic cotton and 3,000 Swarovski crystals, took nearly two months to finish in 2011.

Sanyukta Shrestha Couture ‘Pippa gown’.

The gown has now been preserved in the Fashion Museum as part of educational and environmental study, and has now caught the core interest of junior school children who chose the ‘Pippa gown’ for the ‘You Choose’ Exhibition due to its unique beauty of sustainable credentials.

The exhibition curator Fleur Johnson said: “We are thrilled that children from Oldfield Park Junior School in Bath have chosen Sanyukta Shrestha’s Pippa gown as their pick for the You Choose exhibition.

"The story of Sanyukta discovering the newspapers under the floorboards of her home and upcycling them into an elegant wedding gown resonates with current concerns around the sustainability of the fashion industry.

"The Pippa wedding gown has decades of stories literally printed into its folds and pleats and is a timeless example of how designers are finding creative new ways to source and use materials to create more ethical and eco-friendly clothing.”

Sanyukta Shrestha’s Pippa gown was made from 1980s era newspapers discovered under the floorboards of her home .