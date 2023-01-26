East Lindsey businesses to benefit from £6.14million funding from UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Businesses and communities in East Lindsey are set to benefit from £6.14million of new funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).

East Lindsey District Council is now inviting eligible local organisations to express their interest in the funding, which will help to support the delivery of projects and programmes that help to build pride in place, provide high quality skills training and increase life chances across the district.

A total of £4.44million has been awarded to East Lindsey by the Government through the UKSPF, with a further £1.7million available through the REPF, a separate fund focused on addressing the specific challenges faced by rural areas.

Investment in local projects and programmes will be focused around three key themes; communities and place to support our market towns; using the Lincolnshire Wolds as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and strengthening the district’s hospitality and tourism; supporting local businesses invest for future growth; and people and skills, focusing on the training and development needs of the visitor economy and tourism sector.

The fund will be administered by the Council, with the decision making process supported through the feedback of a group of representatives from local businesses, community organisations, education providers, investors and other key sectors.

Eligible local organisations are able to submit their expressions of interest to the Council, and ELDC is keen to hear from those able to deliver projects in the coming months, but are keen to stress that there is no rush to submit.

Councillor Steve Kirk, Portfolio Holder for Coastal Economy, said: “This new Government funding offers a fantastic opportunity for the district, and will give local organisations a chance to make a real difference to residents, businesses, visitors and workers in East Lindsey through innovative new projects and programmes.

“I am excited to see expressions of interest start coming in and work getting underway, to ensure we see the maximum possible benefit of this support and can make a positive and lasting impact for our communities and economy.”

Victoria Atkins MP said: “I am so pleased to hear that East Lindsey District Council has received over £6 million in funding through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund.

“These investments will ensure that our local communities and places continue to thrive and that our local businesses are supported and enabled to strengthen and grow. While the people of Louth and Horncastle receive the best training to develop and prosper.

“I would encourage all to have a look and apply!”

All money will be allocated based on the quality and impact of the projects, not on a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis.

The full bidding guide for the funding and the expression of interest form is available on the Council’s website at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/UKSPF.

