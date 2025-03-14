Established family estate agent extends lease at Gainsborough's Marshall’s Yard

Family-run estate agents Paul Fox has renewed the company’s Marshall’s Yard tenancy – committing to the centre for a further five years.

The family run estate agents was established in 1990 by local Chartered Surveyor Paul Fox, and today, has five offices.

Marshall’s Yard welcomed the estate agents to the centre in July 2021, marking an exciting expansion of the company’s services to the Gainsborough area with an experienced team of sales negotiators.

The company has now renewed its tenancy with Marshall’s Yard for a further five years – continuing the excellent service that Paul Fox provides to Gainsborough and surrounding areas.

Paul Fox Estate Agents has branches across the north Lincolnshire region in Barton, Brigg, Epworth, and Scunthorpe.

Paul Fox, managing director and Chartered Surveyor, said: “We are delighted to extend our lease and to be part of Marshall’s Yard which has a real friendly and community spirit, and to continue our dedication and commitment to the residents of Gainsborough and the surrounding villages offering a first-class property service.

“As practicing Chartered Surveyors and professional Estate Agents and Letting Agents we have the experience to handle all property matters whatever the reason. We look forward to working with our existing clients and meeting new clients.”

James Shepherd, managing director for Dransfield Properties said: “Paul Fox Estate Agents has become part of the Gainsborough business community over the last few years.

“We are really pleased that another great local business is further committing to Marshall’s Yard.”

To find out more about Marshall’s Yard visit www.marshallsyard.co.uk and to find out more about Paul Fox and the services that they provide visit www.paul-fox.com.