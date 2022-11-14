The ‘Drop-in’ Open Sessions will take place on Monday, November 28, from 9.30am to 10.30am, 1pm to 3pm and 4pm to 5pm.

These are for anyone who would like to have a tour of the school, ask any questions about free early years education funding and even get help completing the application form.

If this date is not convenient parents are welcome to contact the school to arrange a tour at a mutually convenient time.

Gainsborough Nursery School

Laura Cook, headteacher at Gainsborough Nursery School, said: “Although places always fill up quickly due to our outstanding Ofsted rating and unique status as a maintained nursery school, we do have some spaces remaining for January.

"We are committed to ensuring that children are academically, emotionally and socially ‘primary school ready’ when they leave us.

"Everyone is welcome and it’s a perfect occasion to get to know our teachers and early years practitioners and the opportunities we provide our children.”

As well as offering morning, afternoon and all day sessions, the nursery school also provides breakfast and after school clubs and it opens from 7.30am to 5.15pm Monday to Friday during term time.

