The first steps made on Mablethorpe's £8.5million Campus for Future Living have been taken as the Lindum Group has has officially appointed East Lindsey District Council to construct the flagship building.

Adrian Sibley Deputy Chief Executive – Programme Delivery, Cllr Craig Leyland Leader of East Lindsey District Council, Freddie Chambers Lindum Group MD, Cllr William Gray Political Champion for the Campus for Future Living and Rob Barlow, Joint Chief Executive South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership.

Work will now begin on site in January 2023, with turf cutting scheduled for early February and the build is scheduled for completion in 2024.

The Campus for Future Living offers significant potential in reducing health inequalities in Mablethorpe and across the district, and presents an opportunity to put Mablethorpe at the forefront of medical technology and innovation.

The campus will offer a centre for health and care related teaching, training, research and development, as well as accommodation, a coffee hub and parking facilities.

Lindum Group MD Freddie Chambers has described the development of the building’s many “green credentials”, with features including air source heat pumps, solar panels and battery storage systems as well as electric charging stations for mobility scooters and natural ventilation.

He said: “We are delighted to sign the construction contract. “It is a great project for Lindum to be involved in, not just because it's the area's first Towns Fund scheme but also because it should have a positive impact on local health care, which as a large employer of Lincolnshire people, is important to us too.“We have been working closely with the council to develop the design of the building which also has many ‘green’ credentials. Using BREEAM Excellence guidelines as a benchmark, all these elements will help to reduce the running costs and operational carbon impact of the finished building.”

Coun William Gray, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Better Ageing at East Lindsey District Council, said: “The signing of the construction contract is a milestone for the Campus for Future Living and I am delighted the council has Lindum Group on board.

“The possibilities the Campus of Future Living offers residents and the opportunities it will bring to people in Mablethorpe and our communities are truly exciting.

“The Town Deal, particularly with this project, gives us an opportunity to improve the lives and wellbeing of residents and for that change to have a lasting impact for generations.

“I look forward to seeing work start on site in the New Year.”

Chris Baron, chairman of Connected Coast, added: “The signing of the construction contract is a significant milestone for the Campus for Future Living that brings us ever closer to getting started on site.

“With the Campus, we will have a national exemplar in medical technology and innovation in our area that is set to bring jobs, investment, and opportunities for our local communities.