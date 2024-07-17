and Chip Awards, the UK’s premier prize-giving event for outstanding businesses in the

industry, today launches its 2025 campaign to find the greatest takeaways and restaurants

from the UK and overseas.

Organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the National Fish and Chip

Awards is in its 37 th year, with Seafood from Norway as its principal sponsor for 2025. The

awards ensure high standards are maintained and improved throughout the sector,

sustainable practices are adhered to, and innovation is celebrated and recognised, to help

businesses thrive and for communities to enjoy the best quality food.

With 13 categories to enter, including Takeaway of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, Drywite

Young Fish Frier of the Year and Employee of the Year, there is plenty of opportunity for the

UK’s 10,000+ chip shops, plus international counterparts, to take the plunge and go for gold

by entering from today by visiting https://thefishandchipawards.com/.