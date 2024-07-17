Fish and chip shop from Chapel St Leonards frying high again with success
Marina Fish and Chips has again been ranked amongst the UK’s top fish and chip shops – having been a regular finalist is the National Fish and Chip Awards
The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the trade body that represents the nation’s fish and
chip shops, runs the scheme as a way of raising standards within and enhancing the profile of the
fish and chip industry.
The scheme, sponsored by Sarsons Vigegar, is a way of rewarding and promoting shops that provide good quality products and high
standards of hygiene, as well as friers who show a high level of competence.
To qualify, each shop must go through a virtual inspection by an NFFF Approved Assessor who assesses the shop’s presentation, hygiene and cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills and most importantly the quality of the cooked product.
A spokesperson from Marina Fish and Chips said “We are delighted to gain our place in the scheme.
"To be recognized as one of the top fish and chip shops by the NFFF is indeed an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff,
who I would like to offer my sincere thanks for their continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation.
“I would personally like to thank all our customers, new and old. The support and encouragement they have offered has been great. It has motivated us to maintain our high standards which have been recognised with this accreditation.”
NFFF President Andrew Crook explained: “The NFFF Quality Accreditation scheme is extremely comprehensive. Food safety is a key area that we examine together with other key aspects of the business including the preparation and cooking equipment, to the management of paperwork and the traceability of fish.
‘Marina Fish and Chips clearly takes pride in where it sources its fish and potatoes from,” said Andrew. “Achieving the NFFF Quality Accreditation provides reassurance to customers that they are being served cooked food using high-quality ingredients.”
Bryan Carroll, Sarson’s Sales, and Marketing Director explained: “Obtaining the Quality Accreditation award is a coveted achievement. Congratulations to Marina Fish and Chips for joining an elite selection of fish and chip shops who have proven their commitment to maintaining the highest levels of quality.”
Each Fish and Chip Quality Accreditation is valid for a year and retention is dependent on standards being maintained as validated by NFFF officials and appointed assessors.
- The search is on to find the next set of champion fish and chip shops as the National Fish
and Chip Awards, the UK’s premier prize-giving event for outstanding businesses in the
industry, today launches its 2025 campaign to find the greatest takeaways and restaurants
from the UK and overseas.
Organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the National Fish and Chip
Awards is in its 37 th year, with Seafood from Norway as its principal sponsor for 2025. The
awards ensure high standards are maintained and improved throughout the sector,
sustainable practices are adhered to, and innovation is celebrated and recognised, to help
businesses thrive and for communities to enjoy the best quality food.
With 13 categories to enter, including Takeaway of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, Drywite
Young Fish Frier of the Year and Employee of the Year, there is plenty of opportunity for the
UK’s 10,000+ chip shops, plus international counterparts, to take the plunge and go for gold
by entering from today by visiting https://thefishandchipawards.com/.
