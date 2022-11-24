Funding for wellbeing projects

There is still time to apply for a share of more than £70,000 in funding via the Sleaford-based Lincolnshire Community Foundation to support worthwhile projects that maintain or improve the health and wellbeing of people living across North Kesteven.

Members at North Kesteven District Council have made the cash pot available as communities face challenging times ahead due to rising costs.

Grants of up to £5,000 are available to charitable organisations that are either based in the district and already delivering crucial services, or those able to clearly demonstrate where there is a gap and have a workable solution to address and support the emotional wellbeing of local residents.

Bids will be considered from existing and new organisations and can be to extend ongoing services or create new initiatives.

The closing date for receipt of a completed application and supporting documentation is December 2 with decisions notified within six weeks. Projects should demonstrate an element of sustainability.

