Funding for wellbeing projects

Members at North Kesteven District Council have made the cash pot available as communities face challenging times ahead due to rising costs.
Grants of up to £5,000 are available to charitable organisations that are either based in the district and already delivering crucial services, or those able to clearly demonstrate where there is a gap and have a workable solution to address and support the emotional wellbeing of local residents.
Bids will be considered from existing and new organisations and can be to extend ongoing services or create new initiatives.
The closing date for receipt of a completed application and supporting documentation is December 2 with decisions notified within six weeks. Projects should demonstrate an element of sustainability.
Requests for support might include support for older people, those with disabilities; early intervention; counselling support; budgetary advice, cooking on a restricted income; and peer support training. For more details on eligibility and the application process, contact g rants manager Katie Littlewood at the f oundation on 01529 305825 or visit the grants page at lincolnshirecf.co.uk where you can also apply.