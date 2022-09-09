Gainsborough Food and Drink Festival cancelled following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Gainsborough’s Food and Drink Festival which was set to take place tomorrow (Saturday, September 10) and Sunday, September 11, has been cancelled.
Buckingham Palace confirmed at around 6.30pm yesterday (Thursday, September 8) that the UK’s longest-serving monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, had died at Balmoral, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
A post on the Marshall’s Yard Facebook page said: “Following the passing of her late majesty Queen Elizabeth II this weekend’s Gainsborough Food and Drink Festival will be cancelled.”