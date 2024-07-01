Gainsborough man charged with murder after death of man, 69, in Lincoln

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A Gainsborough man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Lincoln.

Police officers were called to Portland Street, Lincoln, on Tuesday, June 18, where they found John Connolly, 69, deceased.

Initial investigations were carried out by specially-trained underwater search teams in the Portland Street area on June 24, and a scene guard was also put in place on Portland Street and Trollope Street, Lincoln, on June 18.

Owen Blades, 26, of Tennyson Street, Gainsborough, was arrested on June 24.

Blades has now been charged with murder, along with shop theft relating to an incident reported by Tesco in Lincoln High Street, and burglary at a separate address in the area.

He was remanded into custody and was due to appeat at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 26.

The police investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Police said: “Our investigation into John’s death is continuing, and we would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information that may assist with our investigation to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident number 160 of June 18, or reporting it through the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) under Operation Linen.”