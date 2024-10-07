Gainsborough police sergeant to take on 49-mile ultra-marathon in honour of Lincolnshire victims
This challenge follows Sgt Mike Templeman’s effort last year, which saw him run 48 miles for the 48 people who lost their lives in 2022.
And this year his challenge has increased to 49 miles, representing each person taken too soon, and each family devastated by loss.
Last year’s event raised £4,281 for road safety charities and Mike, a Gainsborough Response Sergeant, is set to do it all again.
He said: “We can and must collectively do more to make our roads safer for everyone. In my 22 years in the job, I have seen first-hand the devastation that road fatalities inflict.
“The Fatal Five offences that contribute to these needless deaths on our roads are: speed, distraction, drink/drug driving, carelessness and not wearing a seat belt.
“If this run can help highlight these factors, then every mile will be worth it.”
As with last year’s event, Mike’s aim is to highlight that devastating number of road deaths in Lincolnshire, while raising awareness of road safety.
The 49 miles will be completed on Saturday, November 16, ahead of world day of remembrance day for road victims.
The run will take place at Yarborough Leisure Centre in Lincoln with no fewer than 197 laps of their 400m track making up the 79 kilometre distance.
Kate Davidson MBE, CEO of RoadPeace, said: "We are deeply moved by Sgt Templeman’s extraordinary commitment to honouring the lives lost on Lincolnshire’s roads.
“Every mile he runs is a powerful reminder of the families devastated by road crashes and the urgent need to address the Fatal Five offences that cause these preventable deaths.
“Mike’s efforts not only raise vital awareness but also demonstrate the personal dedication of those who witness this devastation first-hand.”
Mike is raising money for RoadPeace, the national charity for road crash victims, and if you would like to support Mike you can make a donation by visiting his Just Giving page, www.justgiving.com/page/michael-templeman-1725543214009.