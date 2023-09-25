Register
GALLERY: Athletes ‘tri’ their best in triathlon

​Hardy athletes ran, swam and cycled around Woodhall Spa this weekend.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 13:18 BST
Members of Louth Tri Club at Woodhall Spa Triathlon, from left: Hayley Pearson, Jill Whittleton, Bridget Lyon, and Rowena Burgess. Photos: D.R.Dawson PhotographyMembers of Louth Tri Club at Woodhall Spa Triathlon, from left: Hayley Pearson, Jill Whittleton, Bridget Lyon, and Rowena Burgess. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography
​The Woodhall Spa Sprint Triathlon was held on Sunday (September 24) at Jubilee Park, kicking off with the first wave of participants bright and early at 8.30am.

The triathlon saw more than 400 athletes take on a 400m swim in Jubilee Park’s heated outdoor pool, followed by a 24km bike ride around the quiet country roads to Stixwould, Thimbleby, and Horsington and coming back to Woodhall Spa via Thornton, Martin, and Roughton Moor, before finishing with a 5km run encircling the park and village.

The first participant across the finishing line was Ross McGregor of Louth Triathlon Club in 59:51, who completed the swim in 05:24, the cycle in 36:55, and the run in 16:17.

Swimmers in the triathlon.Swimmers in the triathlon.
In second place was RAF Triathlon’s Chris Davies in 01:02:07, who finished the swim in 00:05:56, the cycle in 00:38:58, and the run in 00:16:01.

Finishing in third was Philip Roberts from Wrekin Sport CC in 01:03:35, completing the swim in 05:58, the cycle in 37:54, and the run in 17:53.

The event was in aid of Jubilee Park, which is a registered charity and currently receives no council or government funding towards running costs.

