Giant poppies to bloom again on Lincolnshire roundabouts for Remembrance Day

The giant poppy on Gunby Roundabout ready for Remembrance Day.

The painted iconic red and black flowers will appear over the coming days on roundabouts near Lincoln, Grantham, Spalding, Boston, Bourne, Louth, Gainsborough and Gunby as the county shows its respect to the Armed Forces. These will remain in place throughout November.

Poppies will be located on each approach to the following roundabouts:

1) Gunby Roundabout

2) A16/A157 Roundabout

3) A631/A156 Roundabout

4) Riseholme Roundabout

6) A15 Sleaford Road (part of Lincoln Eastern Bypass)

7) B1174 Tollemache Road (part of Grantham Southern Relief Road)

8) A52/B1176 Roundabout

9) A16/A151 Roundabout

10) A17/A16 Roundabout

Coun Richard Davies, Lincolnshire County Council executive member for highways, said: “After the incredibly positive feedback we received last year from locals and visitors alike, we’ve decided to show our support by painting poppies on some of our major junctions again this year.

“There will also be over thirty celebrations taking place around the county on Remembrance Sunday, the fourteenth of November.