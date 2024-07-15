'Golden' Lakeside Park gets five-star VisitEngland rating

Don Amott's Lakeside Park.

​A ​'Golden' holiday park is celebrating after receiving a five-star VisitEngland rating.

Don Amott Parks’s flagship park ​Lakeside Park has achieved the Gold Award five star rating by official England tourist board VisitEngland, plus a 95 percent quality score, following an assessment in May this year.

Located in North Somercotes, Lakeside has seen sustained investment to improve and maintain standards – including this year’s installation of a padel tennis court, retarmacking of the roadway into the park with new speed bumps added, and the completion of the children’s sand pit.

To achieve a five star gold rating from VisitEngland, holiday parks must provide “progressively higher quality, and a range of services and physical facilities must be offered across all aspects”.

Assessments and ratings are based on inspections and scores based on a list of criteria including Cleanliness, Toilet and Washing Facilities, Park Grounds, Pitches and Recreation, Sport and Leisure.

Lakeside Park scored consistently highly across the board during the May 2024 visit, including more than 90 percent and five-star ratings in all but one category.

In its report, VisitEngland referred to the park as having an “extremely high level throughout, with excellent facilities and activities,” with staff also highlighted as working in “friendly, caring and established teams.”

Richard Bestwick, Managing Director of Don Amott Parks, said: “We’re very proud to have achieved this level of award from VisitEngland. It recognises our commitment to continual improvement of the customer experience, and it is a tribute to the hard work our staff put in all year, every year”.

Don Amott Parks operates five holiday parks across Lincolnshire – North Somercotes’s Lakeside Park, Nettleton Park near Caistor, Willows Park in Maltby-le-Marsh, Whispering Waters at Mablethorpe, and Windmill Park in Burgh-le-Marsh.