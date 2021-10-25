Heartbroken mum thanks well-wishers for support after tragic death of toddler in Ingoldmells

Louisiana-Brooke tragically died in a fire on an Ingoldmells caravan site in August.

Natasha Broadley, from Newark, lost two-year-old Louisiana-Brooke during a family holiday in August. Her other three children ­— Lexus, 11, Timothy, 9, and James-Dean, 4 - were saved..

The heartbroken mum told the Newark Advertiser she still felt Louisiana’s presence and that she was with God. It would have been Louisiana's third birthday, on November 23.

Natasha said: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of you.

“Your support has meant so much. I don’t understand why you’re all doing what you are for us but I want you to know you give me strength.

“What you have done is unbelievable, overwhelming. I have never known such kindness and feel I’m undeserving. I’m just a girl who has always lived on the breadline, shopped in charity shops and all my love is for my children.

“I miss Louisiana and want her back. I want to keep busy. I have to keep busy. I can’t sit still. I hate the night times. They are lonely. I miss my bed buddy.”

Support has stretched from across the region, including Nottingham where the family originated from, Skegness and from all over through the GoFundMe page set up by Natasha’s friend Laurie Selfridge, which has now raised nearly £20,000..

Natasha said she had money into the bank accounts of her children.