Hi-De-Try: Chance to be a Redcoat as Butlins auditions come to Skegness

Redcoats auditions are coming to Butlin's in Skegness.

Open auditions are taking place in the coming weeks for a variety of roles on offer in 2022.

The Butlin’s entertainment team is expanding in a variety of roles, ranging from production cast to renowned Redcoat roles.

Butlin’s Redcoats have provided the platform for many future stars of stage and screen.

Stephen Mulhern notably performed on the Royal Variety Performance in 1997 whilst still working as a Redcoat,and other notable singers have had chart hits.

Other artists who have gone on to find success include Des O'Connor, Jimmy Tarbuck, Michael Barrymore and Ted Rogers.

Mike Godolphin, entertainment director at Butlin's said: “Entertainment is at the heart of what we do. Butlin’s has produced a host of incredible stars in the past and we’re delighted to be holding open auditions in Skegness where we’re hopeful we’ll find amazing talent who will take to the Butlin’s stage in 2022.

"If your passionate about a career in entertainment, then get down to an open audition or email over your showreel.”

The open auditions take place at Butlin’s in Skegness on Tuesday, November 16, from 9:30am. Artists should just turn up and be prepared to have a fun day. The panel would like to see a 60 second performance. Alternatively bring plenty of energy and tell them about yourself.

Butlin’s is also casting exceptionally talented male and female dancers for 2022 productions. Dancers must be technically trained in a variety of dance styles.

Anyone interested will need to send a CV, headshot and their showreel to [email protected] by 31 October 2021.